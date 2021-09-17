News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Man in 50s stabbed in Barking

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:34 AM September 17, 2021   
Police have made an arrest in the murder investigation launched after a man was found dead in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

Police were called to Ripple Road at 9pm yesterday. - Credit: Met Police

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Barking.

Met Police officers were called to Ripple Road at 9pm yesterday (Thursday, September 16) to reports of a stabbing.

A Met spokesperson said: "A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds.

"He was treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) before being taken to hospital.

"His injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening."

You may also want to watch:

Their enquiries are ongoing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Missing teenagers from Dagenham may be in Islington or Haringey
  2. 2 New CCTV footage in connection with 2017 fatal stabbing of Joshua Bwalya
  3. 3 New community food club set to open in Barking and Dagenham
  1. 4 Two men stabbed and a third slashed during We Are FSTVL
  2. 5 Man in 50s stabbed in Barking
  3. 6 Chadwell Heath station assault witness appeal
  4. 7 Things to do: Enjoy the last of summer out in east London this weekend
  5. 8 Revellers descend on Dagenham for We Are FSTVL
  6. 9 The tea room in a country park 'building a community' in Dagenham
  7. 10 Barking and Dagenham, Newham named priority areas by Arts Council
Knife Crime
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

dean

Health

Boy, 8, diagnosed with rare cancer to enjoy first family holiday

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Crime

Man hit with traffic cone in Barking fight remains in critical condition

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Pint of beer

Poll

Vote between finalists for borough's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Rail passengers who travel on TfL have taken to Twitter to voice their dissastisfation with the serv

Travel

Roadworks and rail disruption: What to avoid when travelling next week

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon