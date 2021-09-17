Man in 50s stabbed in Barking

Published: 10:34 AM September 17, 2021

Police were called to Ripple Road at 9pm yesterday. - Credit: Met Police

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Barking.

Met Police officers were called to Ripple Road at 9pm yesterday (Thursday, September 16) to reports of a stabbing.

A Met spokesperson said: "A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds.

"He was treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) before being taken to hospital.

"His injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening."

Their enquiries are ongoing.