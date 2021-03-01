Stabbing in Barking leaves man fighting for his life
- Credit: Google
A man is fighting for his life and three men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a stabbing in Barking.
Police were called at about 3.50am today (Monday, March 1) to reports of a fight in Sugden Way.
Officers and paramedics found the man suffering stab injuries.
A Met spokesperson said: "He has been taken to hospital for treatment and remains there in a critical condition."
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and remain in custody at an east London police station.
Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing but at this early stage it is thought all those involved knew each other.
Anyone with information that could help the police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
