News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Man taken to hospital after fight reported on Heathway in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:15 PM June 25, 2022
Updated: 12:43 PM June 25, 2022
Police were called to a reported fight involving a number of people on Heathway, Dagenham last night

Police were called to a reported fight involving a number of people on Heathway, Dagenham last night - Credit: Laura Mack

A man was taken to hospital following a fight in Dagenham last night.

Police were called around 8.30pm on Friday - June 24 - to reports of a fight involving a number of people on Heathway.

A man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was found with a leg injury and taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service for treatment.

His condition is not considered life-threatening.

At least seven police vehicles were at the scene - between Dagenham Heathway station and the junction with Reede Road and Parsloes Avenue - at one stage, according to bystanders.

A Met spokesperson said there were no reports of any other injuries and no arrests have been made as enquiries into the circumstances continue.

London Live News
Dagenham News

Don't Miss

A woman was taken to hospital, after a bonfire in a garden in Raydons Road, Dagenham, got out of control

London Live News

Woman hospitalised after Dagenham garden bonfire gets out of control

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters battled a fire at a shop with a flat above in Station Parade, Barking

London Live News

Barking blaze: Station Parade shop fire under investigation

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Crimestoppers is offering £20,000 to help solve the murder of David Adegbite, who was shot dead in a Barking car park in 2017

London Live News

David Adegbite murder: £20,000 reward offered over Barking carpark shooting

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Chelmsford Crown Court

London Live News

Man denies charges after drugs raids as east London duo await trial

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon