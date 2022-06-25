Police were called to a reported fight involving a number of people on Heathway, Dagenham last night - Credit: Laura Mack

A man was taken to hospital following a fight in Dagenham last night.

Police were called around 8.30pm on Friday - June 24 - to reports of a fight involving a number of people on Heathway.

A man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was found with a leg injury and taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service for treatment.

His condition is not considered life-threatening.

At least seven police vehicles were at the scene - between Dagenham Heathway station and the junction with Reede Road and Parsloes Avenue - at one stage, according to bystanders.

A Met spokesperson said there were no reports of any other injuries and no arrests have been made as enquiries into the circumstances continue.