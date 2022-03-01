News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man wanted after alleged Barking park assault

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:19 PM March 1, 2022
Police want to speak to this man, named as Ioan Bilasco, in connection with an alleged assault on a woman in Barking

Police want to speak to this man, named as Ioan Bilasco, in connection with an alleged assault on a woman in Barking - Credit: Met Police / Waltham Forest MPS

Have you seen this man?

Ioan Bilasco, 30, is sought by police officers who are investigating a reported assault on a woman at a park in Barking.

Police say the incident happened on November 18 last year.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide reference 7740/18NOV21.

You can also visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ to report any information anonymously.

