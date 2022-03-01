Man wanted after alleged Barking park assault
Published: 4:19 PM March 1, 2022
- Credit: Met Police / Waltham Forest MPS
Have you seen this man?
Ioan Bilasco, 30, is sought by police officers who are investigating a reported assault on a woman at a park in Barking.
Police say the incident happened on November 18 last year.
If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide reference 7740/18NOV21.
You can also visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ to report any information anonymously.