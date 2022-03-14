News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Man wanted in connection with Barking Park assault

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 7:55 AM March 14, 2022
Man wanted in connection with assault in Barking Park, near Longbridge Road, in November 2021

Detectives wish to speak with 30-year-old Ioan Bilasco - pictured - in connection with an assault which took place in late 2021 in Barking Park - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating an assault of a woman in Barking Park have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Just before 10pm on November 18, 2021, police received reports that a woman had been assaulted in Barking Park close to Longbridge Road.

Officers were informed that the woman - aged in her 30s - had been attacked by a man who then sexually assaulted her.

The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Detectives have named 30-year-old Ioan Bilasco as someone they need to track down in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Alongside Barking, Bilasco is known to frequent the Leyton area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7740/18Nov21 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

