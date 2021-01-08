News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man charged after crash in Marks Gate

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:40 PM January 8, 2021    Updated: 4:43 PM January 8, 2021
A damaged car at the corner Longhayes Avenye and Sheepcotes Road.

A damaged car left at the corner of Longhayes Avenue and Sheepcotes Road, just off Padnall Road where a 25-year-old man was allegedly involved in a collision. - Credit: Archant

A Marks Gate man has been charged after allegedly failing to stop for police in Collier Row then crashing near his home in Marks Gate in the early hours of yesterday, January 7.

Josh Palmer, 25, of Rose Lane, is charged with careless and inconsiderate driving, failing to stop for police and driving with no insurance.

He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 5.

