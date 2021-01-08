Man charged after crash in Marks Gate

Published: 4:40 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM January 8, 2021

A damaged car left at the corner of Longhayes Avenue and Sheepcotes Road, just off Padnall Road where a 25-year-old man was allegedly involved in a collision. - Credit: Archant

A Marks Gate man has been charged after allegedly failing to stop for police in Collier Row then crashing near his home in Marks Gate in the early hours of yesterday, January 7.

Josh Palmer, 25, of Rose Lane, is charged with careless and inconsiderate driving, failing to stop for police and driving with no insurance.

He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 5.