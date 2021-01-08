Man charged after crash in Marks Gate
Published: 4:40 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM January 8, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A Marks Gate man has been charged after allegedly failing to stop for police in Collier Row then crashing near his home in Marks Gate in the early hours of yesterday, January 7.
Josh Palmer, 25, of Rose Lane, is charged with careless and inconsiderate driving, failing to stop for police and driving with no insurance.
He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 5.