Police have confirmed that two men were assaulted inside the Barking Asda on Saturday night (June 18)

A man remains in critical condition after being assaulted at the Barking Asda on Saturday night.

At 11.59pm on June 18, police were called to reports of an assault inside a supermarket in Short Blue Place.

A member of the public assaulted two members of staff after reportedly gaining entry into the shop while it was closed.

Officers attended and found a man, believed to be aged in his 60s, suffering from a head injury.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews where he remains in a critical condition.

A second man who was also assaulted did not suffer serious injuries.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of GBH at the scene.

He remains in custody.

Enquiries continue.

Asda has been contacted for comment.