News > Crime

Man in critical condition after staff assault at Barking Asda

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:59 AM June 20, 2022
Updated: 11:12 AM June 20, 2022
Men assaulted at the Asda in Short Blue Place in Barking on Saturday, June 18

Police have confirmed that two men were assaulted inside the Barking Asda on Saturday night (June 18) - Credit: Google Maps

A man remains in critical condition after being assaulted at the Barking Asda on Saturday night.

At 11.59pm on June 18, police were called to reports of an assault inside a supermarket in Short Blue Place.

A member of the public assaulted two members of staff after reportedly gaining entry into the shop while it was closed.

Officers attended and found a man, believed to be aged in his 60s, suffering from a head injury.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews where he remains in a critical condition.

A second man who was also assaulted did not suffer serious injuries.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of GBH at the scene.

He remains in custody.

Enquiries continue.

Asda has been contacted for comment.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Barking News

