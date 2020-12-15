News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Jailed: Men who stole car from Dagenham found abandoned with guns in boot

Sophie Cox

Published: 8:27 AM December 15, 2020    Updated: 8:39 AM December 15, 2020
Mugshots of Oliver Simons and Lewis Marsh

Oliver Simons and Lewis Marsh have been jailed. - Credit: Essex Police

Two men have been jailed after guns and ammunition were found in the boot of a car stolen from Dagenham.

Oliver Simons and Lewis Marsh were both jailed for eight and a half years on Monday, December 14.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how a Mercedes CLK, with false number plates, was found abandoned in Colchester in October 2018, two months after it was reported stolen from Hedingham Drive,

A police search found a .22 rifle and three sawn off shotguns inside, along with ammunition for two of the weapons.

Gun

One of the guns found in the car. - Credit: Essex Police


Fingerprints belonging to 24-year-old Simons and Marsh, 27, were found on the wrappings of one sawn off shotgun and their DNA was found on two other weapons.


Marsh, of Hawkins Road, Colchester,  pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, one count of possessing a self-loading rifle and one of handling stolen goods when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court in October this year.


Simons, of Hickory Avenue, Colchester, stood trial at the same court earlier this month and was found guilty of two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

