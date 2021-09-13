Two men stabbed and a third slashed during We Are FSTVL

Published: 9:06 AM September 13, 2021

Three men suffered stab wounds, with two taken to hospital, at Central Park in Dagenham on Saturday. - Credit: Archant

Two men were stabbed and another slashed during We Are FSTVL in Dagenham this weekend.

At 6.43pm on Saturday (September 11), officers on duty at Central Park - where the dance music festival was taking place - were alerted that three men had been assaulted.

Two men, aged 24 and 18, had been stabbed and were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

Their injuries have been assessed as non-life changing and non-life threatening.

The third man, also aged 24, had been slashed on the arm.

He was provided with first aid at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.

A Met spokesperson said: “At this early stage there have been no arrests but an investigation is underway to establish what took place and to identify those involved.

“The park was busy at the time of the incident and it is likely that a number of people saw what happened.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, giving the reference 2606/11SEP.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.