Motorcyclist, 20, dies after alleged hit and run in Chadwell Heath
- Credit: Google
A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash involving a car in an alleged hit and run in Chadwell Heath.
The Met says the driver and passenger in the car - a grey Audi TT - left the scene on foot and police are urgently trying to trace them.
Police were called to Hainault Road around 9.20pm on Friday, November 17 to reports of a car in collision with a motorcyclist.
The motorcycle rider later died from his injuries.
Police say the car involved has not been reported lost or stolen.
The crash was among four fatal collisions across London within a 24-hour period on Friday and yesterday (December 18), which led to the deaths of two pedestrians and two motorcyclists.
Another motorcyclist was also critically injured in a fifth crash.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage or who saw the incident is asked to call police on 020 8597 4874, providing ref 7301/17dec.
To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.