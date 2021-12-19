Motorcyclist, 20, dies after alleged hit and run in Chadwell Heath

A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash involving a car in Hainault Road, Chadwell Heath on Friday night. - Credit: Google

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash involving a car in an alleged hit and run in Chadwell Heath.

The Met says the driver and passenger in the car - a grey Audi TT - left the scene on foot and police are urgently trying to trace them.

Police were called to Hainault Road around 9.20pm on Friday, November 17 to reports of a car in collision with a motorcyclist.

The motorcycle rider later died from his injuries.

Police say the car involved has not been reported lost or stolen.

The crash was among four fatal collisions across London within a 24-hour period on Friday and yesterday (December 18), which led to the deaths of two pedestrians and two motorcyclists.

Another motorcyclist was also critically injured in a fifth crash.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or who saw the incident is asked to call police on 020 8597 4874, providing ref 7301/17dec.

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.