Man charged with murder after fatal Dagenham assault
Published: 10:22 AM July 25, 2021
A man has been charged with murder following an assault in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham.
Airidas Janavicius, 38, of Burdetts Road, Dagenham, is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday July 26.
He is charged with the murder of Marius Lakavicius, 44.
Police were called at about 11.55pm on Friday July 23 after a man was found suffering injuries in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination took place at Queen’s Hospital Mortuary the day after his death and a provisional cause of death was recorded as head injuries.
