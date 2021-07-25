News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Man charged with murder after fatal Dagenham assault

Author Picture Icon

Michael Adkins

Published: 10:22 AM July 25, 2021   
Met Police officers have charged a Dagenham man with murder

Police have charged a man with murder following a fatal assault in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham, on Friday July 23. Picture: Met Police - Credit: MPS

A man has been charged with murder following an assault in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham. 

Airidas Janavicius, 38, of Burdetts Road, Dagenham, is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday July 26. 

He is charged with the murder of Marius Lakavicius, 44. 

Police were called at about 11.55pm on Friday July 23 after a man was found suffering injuries in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A post-mortem examination took place at Queen’s Hospital Mortuary the day after his death and a provisional cause of death was recorded as head injuries. 

You may also want to watch:

For updates on this story visit bdpost.co.uk and pick up a copy of the Barking and Dagenham Post newspaper on Wednesday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder investigation in Dagenham after man dies in street
  2. 2 The schools in Barking and Dagenham rated outstanding by Ofsted
  3. 3 Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham man more than £600
  1. 4 Man charged with murder after fatal Dagenham assault
  2. 5 Man who controlled Ipswich drug line jailed for five years
  3. 6 Barking and Dagenham rallies to give friends a prom night to remember
  4. 7 Dagenham MP seeks views on CPZs after 'hundreds raise concerns'
  5. 8 Appeal after man allegedly 'spits at' woman travelling through Whitechapel, West Ham and Barking
  6. 9 Admissions open for new Barking school
  7. 10 Dagenham seal comfortable win over Hornchurch in pre-season
Barkingside Magistrates Court
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A CGI of the Town Quay Wharf development in Barking.

Housing

Town hall agrees to buy 62 homes in Barking development

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms that could lead to flooding and power cuts on Tuesday, July 20.

London Weather | Video

Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
CGI of the Barking Riverside development

Barking Riverside

£40m health and wellbeing hub to be built at Barking Riverside

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Dwyer

Mum plans sponsored walk in bid to raise £1.5k to help son take first steps

Jon King

Author Picture Icon