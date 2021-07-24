Murder investigation in Dagenham after man dies in street

Published: 3:41 PM July 24, 2021 Updated: 3:53 PM July 24, 2021

A murder inquiry has been started after a man was found dying in the street in Dagenham during the night.

Police were called by ambulance paramedics at 11.55pm on Friday, July 23, after he was found badly injured in Goresbrook Road by the junction with Treswell Road. It's believed he had been attacked.

They have launched a public appeal for witnesses to find out what happened.

Goresbrook Road corner of Treswell Road... police witness appeal after man dies in street - Credit: Google

The ambulance crew fought to save the man's life, thought to be in his 40s, but he was declared dead at the scene. Investigators have been trying to locate his next of kin to inform them.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene “on suspicion of murder”, Scotland Yard has confirmed. He is being held in custody.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime command have begun an investigation to establish what happened. The area has been cordoned off "as a crime scene" while a post-mortem examination is being scheduled in due course.

Police are appealing for information and asking witnesses or anyone who can help to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD9319/23July. Alternatively, anonymously to Crimestoppers independent charity on 0800 555111.