News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Murder investigation in Dagenham after man dies in street

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 3:41 PM July 24, 2021    Updated: 3:53 PM July 24, 2021
Friday night murder investigation in Dagenham

Friday night murder investigation in Dagenham - Credit: Met Police

A murder inquiry has been started after a man was found dying in the street in Dagenham during the night. 

Police were called by ambulance paramedics at 11.55pm on Friday, July 23, after he was found badly injured in Goresbrook Road by the junction with Treswell Road. It's believed he had been attacked. 

They have launched a public appeal for witnesses to find out what happened.

Goresbrook Road corner of Treswell Road... police witness appeal after man died in street

Goresbrook Road corner of Treswell Road... police witness appeal after man dies in street - Credit: Google

The ambulance crew fought to save the man's life, thought to be in his 40s, but he was declared dead at the scene. Investigators have been trying to locate his next of kin to inform them. 

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene “on suspicion of murder”, Scotland Yard has confirmed. He is being held in custody.  

You may also want to watch:

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime command have begun an investigation to establish what happened. The area has been cordoned off "as a crime scene" while a post-mortem examination is being scheduled in due course. 

Police are appealing for information and asking witnesses or anyone who can help to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD9319/23July. Alternatively, anonymously to Crimestoppers independent charity on 0800 555111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham man more than £600
  2. 2 Barking and Dagenham rallies to give friends a prom night to remember
  3. 3 The schools in Barking and Dagenham rated outstanding by Ofsted
  1. 4 Weather warning in place with east London set for thundery weekend
  2. 5 Man who controlled Ipswich drug line jailed for five years
  3. 6 East London road and rail disruptions to travel this weekend
  4. 7 Mum plans 30-mile walk to Barking Station to raise money to help son take first steps
  5. 8 Dagenham MP seeks views on CPZs after 'hundreds raise concerns'
  6. 9 Appeal after man allegedly 'spits at' woman travelling through Whitechapel, West Ham and Barking
  7. 10 London boroughs with fastest and slowest wage growth revealed
East London News
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A CGI of the Town Quay Wharf development in Barking.

Housing

Town hall agrees to buy 62 homes in Barking development

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Frobel Independent School, in Longbridge Road, Barking,

Education News

Admissions open for new Barking school

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
CGI of the Barking Riverside development

Barking Riverside

£40m health and wellbeing hub to be built at Barking Riverside

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms that could lead to flooding and power cuts on Tuesday, July 20.

London Weather | Video

Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon