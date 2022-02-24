News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham father denies allowing death of his baby son

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:26 PM February 24, 2022
Chelmsford Crown Court, in Essex

A father from Dagenham will face trial after pleading not guilty to allowing the death of his baby son.

Muritala Olaiya-Imam, of Western Avenue in Dagenham, is accused of allowing Malik Goncalves to die in August 2020 at 11-weeks-old.

The 36-year-old denied the charge, as he appeared at a plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court today - February 24. 

He also denied cruelty to a child and perverting the course of justice.

Malik's mother Eloddie Goncalves, of Broadfields in Harlow, Essex, stands accused of murdering the baby. 

The 31-year-old was not present at today's hearing, and no indication of her plea was given.

Goncalves is also charged with causing the death of a child and cruelty to a child - both in respect of Malik.

She is also charged with assaulting an emergency worker and perverting the course of justice.

Both defendants were remanded in custody ahead of a trial, provisionally set for November 21, with a time estimate of five weeks.

Essex Police said officers were called to reports of a child being ill at an address in Joyners Field, Harlow, on the morning of August 19, 2020.

The baby was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

