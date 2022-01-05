Two men are due to go on trial later today - January 5 - for the murder of a man killed in a Dagenham car park.

John Avers, 47, died in the Iceland car park in Whalebone Lane South on September 13 2020.

Bobby Ternent, 32, and Gary Ternent, 59, both of Movers Lane in Barking, are due to appear in custody this morning at the Old Bailey charged with murder.

Both deny the charge.

Paramedics rushed to Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham just before noon on September 13 following reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

They were unable to save Mr Avers who died from multiple injuries at the scene.

The younger Mr Ternent was arrested on September 18 after officers stopped a vehicle on the A2 near Gravesend, while the older Mr Ternent was detained the following day (September 19).