News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Old Bailey trial set to begin over Iceland car park murder 

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:31 AM January 5, 2022
Updated: 11:14 AM January 5, 2022
John Avers, 47, died in a car park in Whalebone Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

John Avers, 47, died in a car park in Whalebone Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

Two men are due to go on trial later today - January 5 - for the murder of a man killed in a Dagenham car park.

John Avers, 47, died in the Iceland car park in Whalebone Lane South on September 13 2020.

Bobby Ternent, 32, and Gary Ternent, 59, both of Movers Lane in Barking, are due to appear in custody this morning at the Old Bailey charged with murder.

Both deny the charge.

Paramedics rushed to Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham just before noon on September 13 following reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

They were unable to save Mr Avers who died from multiple injuries at the scene.

The younger Mr Ternent was arrested on September 18 after officers stopped a vehicle on the A2 near Gravesend, while the older Mr Ternent was detained the following day (September 19). 

London Live News
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Dagenham News
Barking and Dagenham News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An antibiotic-resistant strain of gonorrhoea has been detected in London

London Live News

Health warning issued after gonorrhoea strain detected in London

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Dylan White, 22, of Rugby Road, Dagenham

London Live News

Jailed: Dagenham drug dealer who beat vulnerable man with walking stick

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Pc Adam Zaman, 28, a serving Metropolitan Police officer, a

London Live News

Police officer accused of rape to re-appear in court after release on bail

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A nurse checks on a patient suffering with Covid-19 on the critical care unit at the Royal Papworth

London Live News

How many Covid patients are there in east London hospitals today?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon