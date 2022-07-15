Pc Aksit Ekrem was one of eight officers honoured at the Police Federation's Bravery Awards - Credit: Police Federation

A police officer who managed to overcome an attacker who was lunging at him with a sword has recounted how he has "never been so scared in his whole life".

Pc Aksit Ekrem, who is stationed at Ilford Police Station, was one of eight officers honoured at the Police Federation's Bravery Awards last night (July 14).

The officer was recognised for his response to a domestic incident in Dagenham on November 30, 2020.

Pc Aksit Ekrem who is stationed at Ilford Police Station won the Police Federation's London region bravery award - Credit: © Sam Friedrich / acumenimages.com

A woman had reported a man in his 60s who was behaving violently, and on arrival she told Pc Ekrem and his partner that her boyfriend’s father had threatened them and slapped her boyfriend.

Pc Ekrem said: “I went into the living room and there’s this little frail old man sitting in the corner. He’s just sat at the table and he’s not saying anything, he’s not doing anything.

“My colleague went into the kitchen to speak to the girlfriend who’d phoned us, so I thought I’ll just arrest him and I started saying the caution to him."

But after glancing down briefly at his vest to get out his handcuffs, he looked up to find the man had jumped out of his seat and pulled out a sword from behind him.

Pc Ekrem then saw him holding the weapon above his head to strike down on him.

“My first reaction was to get my head out of the way, so I dived to my left to avoid him, and as I did that he swiped down with the sword and caught me on the hand," he said.

The officer's training then kicked in, prompting him to "back away, create space, draw his taser and fire".

But the taser missed and the man then thrust the tip of the sword into Pc Ekrem's face.

He explained: "I backed into the kitchen where my colleague and the young lady were, and I thought, ‘If I don’t take this guy out he’s going to kill me and he’s going to kill everyone else in here'.”

Luckily the man stumbled as he lunged forward to attack Pc Ekrem, who then pushed him to the floor and pinned him down.

He then arrested and handcuffed his attacker before more officers arrived at the scene - all while blood was pouring from his hand.

Pc Ekrem said: “I’ve never been so scared and vulnerable in my life.

"I didn’t know where the taser had gone. I didn’t know where the sword had gone. I thought he was going to pick up one of them and attack me with it.”

The 62-year-old attacker was charged with GBH with intent and was later sentenced to seven years in prison.

Pc Ekrem spent five days in hospital and had pins put in his hand.

He was unable to use his hand and was off work for six months, suffering from ligament damage, nerve damage and muscle wastage.

The officer also experienced flashbacks and had to receive counselling.

Even though Pc Ekrem felt he was just doing his job, he has found it “amazing” to have won the London region bravery award nomination.

He said: “I don’t see myself as a hero or anything. I was just doing what I’m supposed to do, but it’s nice to get recognition.”

Met Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh said: “What a hero.

"This is the often unreported work that our Metropolitan Police officers carry out.

"They never know what the call would be or the danger they can face.

“I commend his astonishingly brave actions.”

The winners were selected from amongst 76 nominations received from 39 forces of eight regions in England and Wales.