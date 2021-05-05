Patrols target antisocial behaviour in Barking town centre

Published: 2:57 PM May 5, 2021

Met officers and a police dog at Barking station as part of Operation Scantic, supported by Barking and Dagenham Council. - Credit: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council and police officers joined forces to crack down on antisocial behaviour at Barking station and in the town centre.

A Met Police operation at the station, which Barking and Dagenham Council supported by funding a police dog, resulted in 151 stop and searches and caught 19 drug offences.

Arrests were made on suspicion of possession of a knife and Class B drugs and for possession of Class C drugs, while someone wanted by court for failing to appear for a disqualified driving charge was also cuffed.

Met Police officers outside Barking station during a day of action targeting antisocial behaviour. - Credit: LBBD

Inspector Mel Baker, from the Met’s east area command, said: “This highlights that working in partnership with the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, carrying out joint initiatives like Op Scantic, we can tackle the anti-social behaviour on our local streets."

The operation was on top of a day of patrols by council enforcement officers and police targeting antisocial behaviour hot spots in Barking.

In groups, they patrolled Abbey Ruins, East Street, the Fishnet roundabout and surrounding areas on Thursday, April 29 from 2pm to 3.30pm and from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Police also supported council officers to enforce the Public Space Protection Order in the town centre, which prohibits antisocial behaviour such as spitting, urinating and drinking alcohol in public.

This led to eight alcohol seizures, three begging warnings, two spitting warnings and a welfare case being discussed.

The council’s operational director for enforcement and community safety Andy Opie said: “These joint operations show the public that the police and council are working together to combat crime and antisocial behaviour.

“We will continue to work with the police to address these issues and ensure our borough is a safe place for all to work and live."

A council Covid response officer also went along to make sure businesses and people were following the rules.

One pharmacy was given advice on social distancing and ensuring mask compliance in the store, a takeaway shop was spoken to about screens between staff and customers and a Longbridge Road business was given a written warning.

A shop which was recently ordered to close and has now reopened was found to be fully complying with regulations.