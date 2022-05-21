News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Police appeal after intruder reportedly enters Barking home and threatens woman with knife 

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:04 PM May 21, 2022
Upminster driver dies

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing for witnesses following a reported aggravated burglary involving a knife in Barking, early Friday morning (May 20). 

Officers were called to a property on Great Galley Close after a man was reported to have entered the home and threatened a woman inside with a knife. 

She was able to fight off the intruder, sustaining minor cuts to her arm. 

Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the Great Galley Close, Renwick Road or Choats Road area between 2:30am and 4:30am on May 20. 

Police are also looking for anyone with dash cam or CCTV/ring doorbell footage which was motion triggered. 

If you have any information, please call police on 101, quoting CAD 882/20MAY. 

For advice on keeping your home safe from burglars, visit https://www.met.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/keep-burglars-out-property/ 

London Live News
Knife Crime
Barking and Dagenham News
East London News

Don't Miss

Firefighters tackle a blaze in Dagenham

London Fire Brigade

70 firefighters tackle Dagenham house fire

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Lawrence the cat was rescued by the RSPCA in Dagenham

London Live News

Dagenham cat with misshapen eye struggles to find home

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
River Road in Barking.

London Live News

Fire at Barking recycling centre

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Woman from Bethnal Green and man from Ockendon on trial for causing death of baby boy

London Live News

Baby boy died from 'whiplash' injuries caused by shaking, trial hears

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon