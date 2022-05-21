Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing for witnesses following a reported aggravated burglary involving a knife in Barking, early Friday morning (May 20).

Officers were called to a property on Great Galley Close after a man was reported to have entered the home and threatened a woman inside with a knife.

She was able to fight off the intruder, sustaining minor cuts to her arm.

Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the Great Galley Close, Renwick Road or Choats Road area between 2:30am and 4:30am on May 20.

Police are also looking for anyone with dash cam or CCTV/ring doorbell footage which was motion triggered.

If you have any information, please call police on 101, quoting CAD 882/20MAY.

For advice on keeping your home safe from burglars, visit https://www.met.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/keep-burglars-out-property/