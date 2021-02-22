Hero police dog collars suspected drug dealer armed with Samurai sword
- Credit: MPS
A police dog sniffed out a suspected drug dealer armed with a Samurai sword in Barking.
Hugo, a police dog with the Metropolitan Police, was on patrol at 5.50pm on Friday when a man was seen running away from a vehicle.
A Samurai sword and drugs were discovered, while Hugo led the search for the suspect.
He was eventually found hiding in a service road behind a garage and was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.
The same evening, at 11.30pm, Hugo's colleague Nahla was called into action when two men were seen running away after an assault in Redbridge.
You may also want to watch:
She located a can of CS spray believed to have been discarded by the suspect, while fellow police dogs Ziggy and Sky searched for the second suspect.
The pair found a man hiding on a garage roof and he was detained by their handlers, before being arrested for GBH and firearms offences.
Most Read
- 1 Eight arrests after stabbing in Barking
- 2 Letters: Beggars, Sydney Russell School, driving costs, children in Covid and Barnardo's
- 3 Dagenham man sentenced to life for 'brutal' knife attack murder
- 4 Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham woman almost £1,500
- 5 Tributes to 'deeply spiritual' Barking priest following death from cancer
- 6 Woman's smelly garden costs her £1,500 after court fine
- 7 Jailed: Man who ran a cannabis farm in Barking
- 8 What are the 4 stages of easing coronavirus restrictions?
- 9 Dagenham mother goes home after 99 days in hospital with Covid
- 10 The former child refugee empowering BAME women to have their voices heard
Chief Inspector Graham Horwood, of the M07 taskforce, said: “At all hours of the day and night, our police dogs and their handlers stand ready to support their colleagues.
"It is their training and abilities that helps find the evasive suspect or locate the hidden evidence.
"Time and time again those guilty of serious offences are brought to justice because of the partnership between our officers and their dogs - both make an outstanding contribution to keeping London safe.”