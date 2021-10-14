News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Men reportedly 'impersonated officers' to get access to Barking home

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:05 PM October 14, 2021   
Two men dressed as police officers

Police would like to speak to these two men in connection with the incident in The Shaftesburys, Barking. - Credit: Met Police

Two men reportedly pretended to be police officers to gain access to a home in Barking.

Police were called at 6.51pm on Tuesday (October 12) to a residential block in The Shaftesburys, after a woman had reported that two men had come to her home.

She told police the men claimed to be officers who were there to search the property. They were dressed in crude uniform including caps, harnesses and batons.

They were initially allowed in before the resident became suspicious and asked to see their identification, which they could not produce.

After being further challenged, the suspects left the address and fled in the direction of Abbey Road.

You may also want to watch:

Police attended and searched the area but couldn’t locate the men.

A Met Police spokesperson said it is not believed anything was stolen from the home and there were no reports of any injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured because they can help with the investigation. 

Anyone who knows who they are or has information is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6640/12 Oct. 

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.

According to the Met, if an officer contacts someone in person, they will show their police warrant card, which is proof of their identity and authority. 

Anyone who is unsure if the person they're dealing with is a genuine police officer should stop and call 101 to check their identity.

In an emergency, always call 999.

Metropolitan Police
Barking News

