Boy, 14, allegedly assaulted at park in Dagenham

Published: 4:11 PM August 17, 2021

An entrance to Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road, where a 14-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted. - Credit: Google

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted at a park in Dagenham.

A Met spokesperson said the boy suffered "minor injuries to his arm and face" in an incident at Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road on Sunday evening (August 15).

The assault is alleged to have occurred about 6pm, the spokesperson said.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101, providing the reference 5837/15AUG.

Information can also be reported anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.