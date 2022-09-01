Boy, 15, remains in life threatening condition after Dagenham stabbing

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Uvedale Road on August 27 - Credit: Google

A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed in Dagenham remains in a life threatening condition, police say.

Detectives have renewed their appeals for information about the incident, which officers were called to in Uvedale Road at around 7.30pm on August 27.

There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Detectives would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault, or who saw three male suspects dressed in dark coloured clothing in the area."

Witnesses and those with information that could help police are asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 6527/27 Aug.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.



