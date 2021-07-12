No arrests made or victims found after reported Chadwell Heath 'fight'
Published: 11:23 AM July 12, 2021
- Credit: Google
No arrests have been made or victims identified in relation to a reported disturbance in Chadwell Heath last night.
The Met Police were called about 6.30pm on Sunday, July 11 to reports of a group of people fighting in the High Road.
“Officers attended and carried out a thorough search of the area," a spokesperson said.
"No suspects or victims were identified.”
There had been unverified and conflicting reports on social media last night of a stabbing or multiple stabbings in the area.