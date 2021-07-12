No arrests made or victims found after reported Chadwell Heath 'fight'

Published: 11:23 AM July 12, 2021

Police were called to Chadwell Heath High Road about 6.30pm on Sunday. - Credit: Google

No arrests have been made or victims identified in relation to a reported disturbance in Chadwell Heath last night.

The Met Police were called about 6.30pm on Sunday, July 11 to reports of a group of people fighting in the High Road.

“Officers attended and carried out a thorough search of the area," a spokesperson said.

"No suspects or victims were identified.”

There had been unverified and conflicting reports on social media last night of a stabbing or multiple stabbings in the area.