News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Residents invited to quiz police chiefs

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 1:55 PM August 30, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses after two firearms incidents over the weekend

Police inspectors will be in attendance on a panel - Credit: MPS

Residents can grill police chiefs on crime issues at a meeting next month.

Barking and Dagenham Council is inviting people to attend the Safer Neighbourhood Board event at Dagenham & Redbridge FC on September 8.

Barking town centre and violence against women and girls will be among the topics up for discussion.

The panel will include Ch Insp Louise Jackson, Insp Dan Bacon and Insp Rehan Azam.

Councillor Syed Ghani, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “This is a perfect opportunity for residents to let the council and police know about any concerns that they may have.

“Between the council and the police, we all have to do our bit, but we need the help of residents to ensure that we’re addressing the issues that are important to them. I look forward to meeting lots of residents at the meeting.”

Residents interested in attending the meeting, which starts at 6pm, should email the council’s community safety team on csp@lbbd.gov.uk.

Barking News
Barking and Dagenham News

Don't Miss

This year is the first time students have sat GCSEs since the pandemic

London GCSE results

Barking & Dagenham GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Dagenham Heathway tube station

Flooding

Dagenham Heathway station re-opens after flooding closure

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters tackle the blaze in Keppel Road, Dagenham

London Fire Brigade

Dagenham house damaged by blaze caused by 'battery failure'

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital

Queen's Hospital

Inquest: Hospital failures left brain damaged patient with severe wound

Charles Thomson

person