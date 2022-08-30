Residents invited to quiz police chiefs

Police inspectors will be in attendance on a panel - Credit: MPS

Residents can grill police chiefs on crime issues at a meeting next month.

Barking and Dagenham Council is inviting people to attend the Safer Neighbourhood Board event at Dagenham & Redbridge FC on September 8.

Barking town centre and violence against women and girls will be among the topics up for discussion.

The panel will include Ch Insp Louise Jackson, Insp Dan Bacon and Insp Rehan Azam.

Councillor Syed Ghani, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “This is a perfect opportunity for residents to let the council and police know about any concerns that they may have.

“Between the council and the police, we all have to do our bit, but we need the help of residents to ensure that we’re addressing the issues that are important to them. I look forward to meeting lots of residents at the meeting.”

Residents interested in attending the meeting, which starts at 6pm, should email the council’s community safety team on csp@lbbd.gov.uk.