Man injured in alleged Barking hit and run remains in hospital

Published: 11:45 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 11:49 AM August 31, 2021

The police are appealing for witnesses after an apparent hit and run in Ripple Road, Barking. - Credit: PA

A man is still in hospital a week after being hit by a car in an alleged hit and run in Barking.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the collision between a car and the pedestrian, whom the Met Police described as having suffered "a serious injury".

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at just after 4am on Sunday, August 22 to a man found with a leg injury outside The Thatched House pub in Ripple Road.

The police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Ripple Road, Barking. - Credit: Google

A Met spokesperson said: "The 46-year-old victim remains in hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

"Officers believe the man was driven into by a car which then left the scene."

A 39-year-old man arrested on August 23 in connection with the incident has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Det Con Chris Hunt, from east area CID, said: "This incident has left a man with a significant injury and one which will take a long time for him to recover from.

"A number of people have come forward with information but we believe there were others in the area at the time of the collision who may be able to provide some key details.

"If you were in Ripple Road between 3.45am and 4am on Sunday, please think about whether you saw anything and come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 1411/22Aug.