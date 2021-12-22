Jailed: County lines drug dealer from Chadwell Heath
- Credit: Essex Police
A drug dealer from Chadwell Heath who supplied heroin and crack cocaine in Essex has been jailed.
Rueben Jacobs, of Grantham Gardens, was caught after police entered a property in Wivenhoe, near Colchester, in May last year.
The property had a closure order imposed upon it - meaning no one should be there. They found 32-year-old Jacobs lying on a mattress on the floor of the living room.
Officers also found a large amount of cash in a bag, a wallet, clothing, notes relating to drug dealing and a number of phones containing hundreds of messages advertising the sale of heroin and crack cocaine.
Jacobs - who sent out text messages declaring he was “about all night” to his customers - was arrested.
Investigating officers were able to identify Jacobs, who claimed to be a music producer, as a dealer purporting to be ‘CS’ who ran a County Line operation from London.
Jacobs was charged two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of cannabis.
He was jailed for a total of five years and three months at Ipswich Crown Court on December 14, having been convicted of all three charges after trial.