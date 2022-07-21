News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Gun shots fired in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:31 PM July 21, 2022
Rugby Road in Dagenham where a gun shots were fired last night

Rugby Road in Dagenham where a gun shots were fired last night - Credit: Google

A gun was fired in Dagenham last night, according to Scotland Yard.

Residents should expect to see an enhanced police presence in the area, as police enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Officers were called to Rugby Road at 7.50pm yesterday - Wednesday, July 20 - to reports of shots fired.

There were no reported injuries, but "evidence was found of shots having been fired", said a spokesperson for the Met.

Firearms officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. 

Anyone with information or doorbell footage of the incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7266/20Jul. 

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

Earlier this week a teenager suffered a leg injury, believed to have been caused by an air rifle or BB gun.

The incident happened in Padnall Road just before 11pm on Tuesday (July 19).

London Live News
Gun crime
Dagenham News
Barking and Dagenham News
East London News

Don't Miss

The outbuilding that was converted into a two-bed flat in Alim Rana's garden in Whalebone Lane North, Dagenham

London Live News

Dagenham man fined £15k for building a two-bed flat in his garden

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
About 60 firefighters fought a grass fire near Clemence Road, Dagenham, on July 14, 2022

London Live News

Five hectares of land scorched in Dagenham fire

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
No arrests following aggravated burglary in Dagenham

London Live News

One injured after three men 'armed with knives' break into Dagenham house

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been submitted to convert 28 Upney Lane, Barking into a multi-purpose community facility

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted, approved or refused

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon