A gun was fired in Dagenham last night, according to Scotland Yard.

Residents should expect to see an enhanced police presence in the area, as police enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Officers were called to Rugby Road at 7.50pm yesterday - Wednesday, July 20 - to reports of shots fired.

There were no reported injuries, but "evidence was found of shots having been fired", said a spokesperson for the Met.

Firearms officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

Anyone with information or doorbell footage of the incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7266/20Jul.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

Earlier this week a teenager suffered a leg injury, believed to have been caused by an air rifle or BB gun.

The incident happened in Padnall Road just before 11pm on Tuesday (July 19).