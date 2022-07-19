A sentencing date of July 25 has been fixed for a Dagenham woman charged with multiple robberies in Essex - Credit: Andra Maciuca

A sentencing date has been fixed for a Dagenham woman accused of carrying out multiple robberies in Essex.

Monica Constantin, of Chaplin Road, was charged with eight counts of robbery and one of attempted robbery after valuable watches were stolen in a number of incidents last year.

The 29-year-old initially pleaded not guilty to all charges at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 28.

Constantin next appeared at the same court on July 7, and again on July 15 where she changed her plea to guilty on three counts.

She will return to that venue to be sentenced for those offences on July 25.

In terms of the remaining counts, a court officer has confirmed: "The case is to be listed for decisions on all the not guilty offences on the sentencing date."