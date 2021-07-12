Weapons and drugs seized after alleged group fight in Marks Gate

Updated

Published: 10:40 AM July 12, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM July 12, 2021

Weapons and drugs were seized and a group of youths arrested after an alleged fight in Marks Gate.

Police were called to reports of people fighting with weapons in Uplands Road about 8.15pm on Saturday, July 10.

A group ran off as police arrived. Three youths were arrested following the alleged incident, with police recovering items including machetes, cannabis, balaclavas and a bottle of a substance believed to be acid.

Another three youths were arrested following later enquiries.

All of the people arrested were males aged between 16 and 20.

Det Sgt Josh Ranghel of the Met’s East Area basic command unit said: “The police officers responding to this incident were mindful of the reports of weapons being used and were determined to act to take those weapons off our streets."

He said bringing violence onto the streets of east London "will not be tolerated, and my colleagues and I are doing all that we can to stop this offending and reduce the unacceptable level of violence".