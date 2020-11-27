Teenager rushed to hospital after Barking stabbing

Published: 5:27 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 8:47 PM December 7, 2020

A male, believed to be aged around 16, was stabbed in Longbridge Road, Barking this afternoon (Friday November 27). Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

A teenager has been taken to hospital “in a critical condition” after a stabbing in Barking.

Police are currently on scene at Longbridge Road, Barking responding to a serious assault where a male has received stab wounds. A crime scene is in place. The victim is currently in a critical condition at an east London hospital. A Section 60 authority has been put in place. pic.twitter.com/hLYhzVNs1d — Barking & Dagenham Police #Hands_Face_Space (@MPSBarkDag) November 27, 2020

Police were called to Longbridge Road at 3.12pm today (Friday, November 27) and officers remain in the area.

A Met spokesperson said a male, believed to be aged around 16, had been taken to hospital.

“We await an update on his condition,” the spokesperson said.

“No arrests have been made but officers remain in the area and enquiries are ongoing.”

A section 60 order, giving police additional stop and search powers, has been authorised for the Longbridge ward.

It will be in place until 10pm.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101, quoting CAD 4096/27NOV, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ to report information anonymously.