Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Men found with head injuries in Barking bailed by police

Jon King

Published: 10:33 AM May 4, 2021   
station parade

Police were called to reports of a fight at the junction of Station Parade and Gurdwara Way on Sunday (May 2). - Credit: Google

Two men found with head injuries following reports of a fight have been released on bail.

Police were called at 7.41am on Sunday, May 2 to reports of a fight at the junction of Station Parade and Gurdwara Way in Barking.

Officers and paramedics attended and found the two men with head and facial injuries.

A Met spokesperson said: "The injured males were taken to an east London hospital for treatment to injuries that were not life threatening, before being taken into custody."

Both were released on bail to return on a date late in May.

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken with officers should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1770/2MAY.

Crime
Barking and Dagenham News

