Appeal after shots fired at house in Dagenham
Detectives are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dash cam footage after shots were fired at a house.
Police were called at about 3am on Tuesday, January 12 to Stevens Road, Dagenham, following reports of shots.
Officers attended but there were no injuries reported.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Detectives from Specialist Crime Command are investigating and at this early stage, the motive remains unclear."
Officers believe the suspect travelled to the area by car and would like to speak with witnesses to the shooting or people who saw anyone behaving suspiciously in a car at the time.
Detectives would also like to speak with anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage.
Anyone with information should contact police via 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
