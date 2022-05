A teenager has been charged with GBH with intent following a stabbing in Dagenham on Saturday - Credit: MPS

A teenage girl has been charged with GBH with intent following a stabbing in Dagenham on Saturday.

Officers found a man in his 40s with a knife wound just before 3pm on Saturday (May 7).

His injuries were assessed as non-life threatening and non-life changing at the hospital.

A teenage girl - charged in connection yesterday, May 8 - will appear in custody at Redbridge Youth Court today (May 9).