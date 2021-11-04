Death of teenage boy found dead in Barking 'unexplained'
- Credit: Google
Police say they are treating the death of a teenage boy whose body was found in Barking as "unexplained".
The Met says officers believe they know the identity of the boy and are in contact with his family, but are awaiting formal identification.
Police were called to Stebbing Way, near Wivenhoe Road, about 12.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 3) where a body was found in a waterway.
A post mortem examination will take place in due course.
Investigating officers are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area of Wivenhoe Road from the evening of Monday, November 1 to midday on Wednesday, November 3.
Detective Inspector Sean Treweek from the East Area command unit said: “We are trying to understand the circumstances of how a young teenage boy lost his life.
"His family have been left devastated and they are looking for, and deserve, answers.
"If you saw anything that could assist our investigation, whether or not you thought it was suspicious, then please call.
"Any information you supply could help us explain why this tragic event occurred."
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD4262/03NOV
To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.