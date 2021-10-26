News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

16-year-old boy stabbed in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:00 AM October 26, 2021   
Stabbing in Dagenham

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham, yesterday afternoon (October 25). - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in Dagenham yesterday evening.

At 5.45pm yesterday - Monday, October 25 - police were called to reports of a stabbing in Merrielands Crescent.

Officers attended and found a 16-year-old boy with stab wounds.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.  His condition is not life-threatening or life-changing.

There have been no arrests. A crime scene has been put in place.
Enquiries continue. 

You may also want to watch:

Knife Crime
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A tunnel is proposed to replace this section of the A13. Picture: Andrew Baker

Planning and Development

Residents and traders react to proposed A13 tunnel in Dagenham

Alastair Lockhart LDRS

Logo Icon
File photo dated 2/9/2014 of the Thames Barrier. Tony Blair's Government was urged to consider occas

Flooding

Thames Barrier closing for 200th time amid potential east London flooding

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
robin windsor

Education

Ex-Strictly Come Dancing star gets pupils shimmying in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon