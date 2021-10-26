16-year-old boy stabbed in Dagenham

Published: 9:00 AM October 26, 2021

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham, yesterday afternoon (October 25). - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in Dagenham yesterday evening.

At 5.45pm yesterday - Monday, October 25 - police were called to reports of a stabbing in Merrielands Crescent.

Officers attended and found a 16-year-old boy with stab wounds.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital. His condition is not life-threatening or life-changing.

There have been no arrests. A crime scene has been put in place.

Enquiries continue.