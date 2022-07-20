News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Teenager shot by 'air rifle or BB gun' in Chadwell Heath

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 2:40 PM July 20, 2022
Injured teenager in Padnall Road

Police were called at 10.43pm yesterday - Tuesday, July 19 - to reports of an injured teenager in Padnall Road - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager suffered a leg injury after being shot in Chadwell Heath last night.

Police were called at 10.43pm yesterday - Tuesday, July 19 - to reports of an injured teenager in Padnall Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 17-year-old suffering a leg injury, which is believed to have been caused by an air rifle or BB gun.

He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC, quoting reference CAD 8450/19JUL.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Gun crime
Metropolitan Police
Barking and Dagenham News
Romford News
Chadwell Heath News

Don't Miss

No arrests following aggravated burglary in Dagenham

London Live News

One injured after three men 'armed with knives' break into Dagenham house

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Lesley Moore with parents including past pupils Jamie Borthwick, known for playing Jay on EastEnders

Dagenham teacher to retire after 50 years reflects on 'rewarding' career

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
RTC and assault in High Road, Chadwell Heath in the early hours of this morning

London Live News

Police probe four-car crash and assault in Chadwell Heath

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been submitted to convert 28 Upney Lane, Barking into a multi-purpose community facility

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted, approved or refused

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon