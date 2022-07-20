Police were called at 10.43pm yesterday - Tuesday, July 19 - to reports of an injured teenager in Padnall Road - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager suffered a leg injury after being shot in Chadwell Heath last night.

Police were called at 10.43pm yesterday - Tuesday, July 19 - to reports of an injured teenager in Padnall Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 17-year-old suffering a leg injury, which is believed to have been caused by an air rifle or BB gun.

He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC, quoting reference CAD 8450/19JUL.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.