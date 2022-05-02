News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking: Three injured in shooting and stabbing incident

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:36 PM May 2, 2022
Shooting in Hertford Road, Barking

Police were called shortly before 4am this morning - May 2 - to reports of a shooting in Hertford Road - Credit: Google Maps

Three people have been injured following an overnight shooting and stabbing incident in Barking.

Police were called shortly before 4am this morning - Monday, May 2 - to reports of a shooting in Hertford Road.

Officers attending found a man aged in his 20s suffering stab injuries.

He has been taken to hospital where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A short time later, it emerged that a man and woman had self-presented at an east London hospital.

The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg which is not life-threatening, while the woman had suffered minor injuries consistent with grazing from a bullet.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

At this stage, it is thought that all three people sustained their injuries in the Hertford Road area where police cordons remain in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, ref 1033/02may. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.

