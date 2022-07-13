News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
One injured after three men 'armed with knives' break into Dagenham house

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:03 PM July 13, 2022
No arrests following aggravated burglary in Dagenham

There have been no arrests following reports of an aggravated burglary on Stansgate Road, Dagenham, last night (Tuesday, July 12) - Credit: PA/PA Images

Three men "armed with knives" broke into a house in Dagenham last night.

Police were called at about 11.20pm yesterday - Tuesday, July 12 - to reports of an aggravated burglary on Stansgate Road.

Officers attended and established that three men had entered the address armed with knives, before threatening the occupants.

One of the residents was struck on the head; he did not require hospital treatment.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

