Three men found stabbed after alleged brawl in Dagenham
Three men were found stabbed following reports of a brawl in Dagenham.
Police were called to reports of a fight at the corner of Barnmead Road and Fanshawe Crescent at 2.36am on Saturday, June 19.
One man, who is in his 40s, had a stab injury to his leg while a second man in his 30s had a slash wound to his face.
The latter was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, taken into custody and released on bail to a date in July.
A third man was found suffering from stab wounds to his back. He was taken to hospital and also arrested on suspicion of causing GBH.
He was taken into custody and released on bail to a date in July.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The injuries of all three men are not life-threatening or life-changing."
A crime scene was put in place but has since been closed.
Enquiries into the circumstances continue.