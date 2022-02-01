Two-year-old reported missing from Dagenham found dead

Police found the toddler unresponsive in the garden of a home after she had been reported missing - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A two-year-old girl was found dead after being reported missing from Dagenham.

Police attended an address in Reede Road after the child was reported missing around 4pm on Saturday, January 29.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The girl was found unresponsive in the garden.

"Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is being treated as unexplained."

Police say her next of kin are aware and a post-mortem examination will be held this week.

The Met's East Area command unit are leading an investigation. There have been no arrests.