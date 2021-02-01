Murder investigation after Dagenham man found dead in Cardiff

Published: 11:50 AM February 1, 2021

Tomasz Waga from Dagenham was found dead by a member of the public in Cardiff last Thursday (January 28). - Credit: South Wales Police

Detectives investigating a murder in Cardiff have named the victim as Tomasz Waga from Dagenham.

The body of the 23-year-old father was discovered by a member of the public at about 11.30pm on Thursday, January 28, in the Penylan area of the Welsh capital.

In a tribute, his family said: "Tomasz was loved by many and was taken from us too soon.

"We are devastated by his sudden loss and we ask anyone with information to come forward.

"He will forever live in our hearts and will be remembered as the personable son, brother, father and partner that he was."

An incident room has been set up in Cardiff and the investigation is being led by South Wales Police’s major crime team.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, who is leading the investigation, said Tomasz travelled from the Dagenham area on Thursday to an address in Newport Road, Cardiff.

Officers believe Tomasz was attacked during a disturbance which took place there at about 10.30pm.

But detectives are still trying to piece together how he ended up two miles away in Westville Road where he was discovered. An 80-strong team is working on the investigation.

South Wales Police has launched an appeal for witnesses who were in the area at the time.

"We are also keen to speak to any of Tomasz’s friends or acquaintances in London and Essex who may be able to help us build up a picture of his life.

"I have met with Tomasz’s family and it is clear that they have been left devastated by his death and are currently being supported by family liaison officers," Det Ch Insp O’Shea said.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident and police are not linking it to a robbery and attempted robbery in Penylan on January 27 and 28.

Anybody with information should contact 101 or provide information online via the major investigation public portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B26-PO1

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers without having to give your name on 0800 555 111.