A man who was shot in Wilmington Gardens, Barking, last year was left with life changing injuries - Credit: Google

A trial date has been set over a shooting which took place last year in Wilmington Gardens, Barking.

The victim - who has been left with life-changing injuries - was rushed to hospital in critical condition on June 4 after being found with gunshot wounds by emergency services.

He was 24-years-old at the time.

Another male had also been injured in the shooting, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The two people who have been charged over the shooting appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday (November 15).

Rushelle McLaughlin, 27, of Northolt in Middlesex, is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, while Dray Nyame, 28, of Peabody Hill in Lambeth, is charged with possession with intent to supply and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.



A date for the start of their trial was set for January 4, 2022.

The Crown Prosecution Service has decided that no further action will be taken against Jamie Reid, of Glenthorne Road in Hammersmith, who was previously charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent and possession of ammunition.