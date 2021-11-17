News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

January trial for Barking shooting which inflicted life-changing injuries

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:09 PM November 17, 2021
A man who was shot in Wilmington Gardens, Barking, last year was left with life changing injuries

A man who was shot in Wilmington Gardens, Barking, last year was left with life changing injuries - Credit: Google

A trial date has been set over a shooting which took place last year in Wilmington Gardens, Barking.

The victim - who has been left with life-changing injuries - was rushed to hospital in critical condition on June 4 after being found with gunshot wounds by emergency services.

He was 24-years-old at the time.

Another male had also been injured in the shooting, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The two people who have been charged over the shooting appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday (November 15).

Rushelle McLaughlin, 27, of Northolt in Middlesex, is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, while Dray Nyame, 28, of Peabody Hill in Lambeth, is charged with possession with intent to supply and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

A date for the start of their trial was set for January 4, 2022.

The Crown Prosecution Service has decided that no further action will be taken against Jamie Reid, of Glenthorne Road in Hammersmith, who was previously charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent and possession of ammunition.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager who died in Barking waterway named as Azoulas Zygelis
  2. 2 Revealed: How a redeveloped Chadwell Heath could look
  3. 3 CAMRA Good Beer Guide: Which pubs made the cut for 2022?
  1. 4 Midwife shortage causes temporary closures at Queen's Hospital birth centre
  2. 5 Travel round-up for Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham
  3. 6 Nightingale Hospital was 'like home insurance' for London, says health boss
  4. 7 Death of teenage boy found dead in Barking 'unexplained'
  5. 8 Update: Body of 15-year-old boy missing from Barking found
  6. 9 BHRUT boss on addressing A&E waits, alleged bullying and trust's finances
  7. 10 Catch-up class to breakfast club: How schools are helping pupils post-Covid
London Live
Gun crime
Barking News
Barking and Dagenham News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A stock image of an e-scooter

London Live

Met defends e-scooter policing after 'disproportionate' black rider stops

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Upminster man Kevin Roome

London Live

Daggers fan thankful for quick response after seizure at FA Cup tie

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
One Stop shop sign

London Live

New One Stop branch opens in Dagenham

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A tram running through Barking town centre.

Heritage

A time when trams ran through Barking

Felicity Hawksley

Logo Icon