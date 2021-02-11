Two men arrested in Tomasz Waga murder investigation
- Credit: South Wales Police
Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.
The body of Tomasz Waga from Dagenham was discovered by a member of the public at about 11.30pm on Thursday, January 28 in the Penylan area of the Welsh capital.
The two men who are aged 29 and 23 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station.
A forensic examination of a flat has continued following the arrests on Monday evening.
Tomasz’s family has been updated and continue to be supported by family liaison officers.
Det Ch Insp Mark O’Shea, who is leading the investigation, said: “These arrests are a significant development, but enquiries are very much ongoing.
“We know Tomasz travelled from the Dagenham area on Thursday to an address [in] Cardiff.
Most Read
- 1 Met urged to do more to tackle drug dealers in Barking and Dagenham
- 2 Family raise funeral funds as two women charged over Dagenham man’s murder
- 3 Car wash and home salon among latest businesses caught flouting lockdown
- 4 Daggers suffer heavy defeat to 10-men Notts County without a goalkeeper
- 5 Call to extend furlough as almost 9,000 in Dagenham and Rainham still claim
- 6 Patients caught Covid in hospital as tests did not pick up new variant
- 7 13 arrests and seven weapons seized in police operation
- 8 Barking MP and council clash as row breaks out over Dagenham freeport
- 9 Dagenham boss McMahon needs entire squad for tricky run
- 10 Trust apologises for mistakes in support of Covid patients' families
“We believe a disturbance took place at around 10.30pm at this location during which he was assaulted."
An incident room has been set up in Cardiff and the investigation is being led by South Wales Police’s major crime team.
Anybody with information should contact 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.