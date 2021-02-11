News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two men arrested in Tomasz Waga murder investigation

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 7:41 AM February 11, 2021    Updated: 7:52 AM February 11, 2021
Tomasz Waga

Tomasz Waga from Dagenham was found dead by a member of the public in Cardiff last Thursday (January 28). - Credit: South Wales Police

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.

The body of Tomasz Waga from Dagenham was discovered by a member of the public at about 11.30pm on Thursday, January 28 in the Penylan area of the Welsh capital.

The two men who are aged 29 and 23 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station.

A forensic examination of a flat has continued following the arrests on Monday evening.

Tomasz’s family has been updated and continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

Det Ch Insp Mark O’Shea, who is leading the investigation, said: “These arrests are a significant development, but enquiries are very much ongoing.

“We know Tomasz travelled from the Dagenham area on Thursday to an address [in] Cardiff.

“We believe a disturbance took place at around 10.30pm at this location during which he was assaulted."

An incident room has been set up in Cardiff and the investigation is being led by South Wales Police’s major crime team.

Anybody with information should contact 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

