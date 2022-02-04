Two Barking women charged with murder of man found dead in flat
- Credit: Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit
Two women from Barking have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a flat last month.
A murder probe was launched after the body of Vishal Gohel, 44, was discovered to be unresponsive inside a flat in Bushey High Street, Hertfordshire, at about 10.45pm on January 23.
He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Georgia Bruce-Annan, 20, of Harts Lane, and Faith Hoppie, 21, of Blake Avenue, were charged with his murder yesterday - February 3.
Both women are due to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court today (February 4).
An 18-year-old woman was arrested yesterday, and a 21-year-old man was arrested this morning, both on suspicion of murder.
Both are currently in police custody.
Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit said: “This is a fast-moving investigation, and we are still keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information.
“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital for our investigation.”
To report information call 01707 355666 quoting Op Pochade, or use the national major incident public reporting site at bit.ly/3HIATeZ.
Otherwise call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.