Two taken to hospital after Dagenham crash

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:19 AM November 5, 2021
Updated: 10:22 AM November 5, 2021
An upturned car at the scene of the crash in Heathway, Dagenham. - Credit: Terri Walker

Two people were taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof in a crash in Dagenham.

Emergency services were called to Heathway shortly after 3pm yesterday (November 4) to reports of a traffic collision, which happened near the junction with Pettit's Road.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent three ambulance crews and an incident response officer.

"We treated two people at the scene and took them both to hospital, one as a priority."

Met Police was contacted. More to follow.

London Ambulance Service
