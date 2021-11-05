Two taken to hospital after Dagenham crash

An upturned car at the scene of the crash in Heathway, Dagenham. - Credit: Terri Walker

Two people were taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof in a crash in Dagenham.

Emergency services were called to Heathway shortly after 3pm yesterday (November 4) to reports of a traffic collision, which happened near the junction with Pettit's Road.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent three ambulance crews and an incident response officer.

"We treated two people at the scene and took them both to hospital, one as a priority."

Met Police was contacted. More to follow.