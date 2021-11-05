Two taken to hospital after Dagenham crash
Published: 10:19 AM November 5, 2021
Updated: 10:22 AM November 5, 2021
- Credit: Terri Walker
Two people were taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof in a crash in Dagenham.
Emergency services were called to Heathway shortly after 3pm yesterday (November 4) to reports of a traffic collision, which happened near the junction with Pettit's Road.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent three ambulance crews and an incident response officer.
"We treated two people at the scene and took them both to hospital, one as a priority."
Met Police was contacted. More to follow.