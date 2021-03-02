News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two men charged with GBH after stabbing in Barking

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 2:32 PM March 2, 2021   
sugden way

The man was found in Sugden Way, Barking this morning (March 1). - Credit: Google

The police have charged two men following a stabbing in Barking.

Mohammed Niaz Ali, 18, and Mohammed Naem, 22,  both of Sugden Way, have been charged with GBH with intent.

Both are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (March 2).

A third man arrested on suspicion of GBH has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police were called at about 3.50am on Monday, March 1 to reports of a fight in Sugden Way. The people involved are believed to have been known to each other.

Officers and paramedics attended and found a 26-year-old man suffering stab injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A Met spokesperson said his condition is now not life-threatening.

Barking and Dagenham News

