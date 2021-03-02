Two men charged with GBH after stabbing in Barking
Published: 2:32 PM March 2, 2021
- Credit: Google
The police have charged two men following a stabbing in Barking.
Mohammed Niaz Ali, 18, and Mohammed Naem, 22, both of Sugden Way, have been charged with GBH with intent.
Both are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (March 2).
A third man arrested on suspicion of GBH has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Police were called at about 3.50am on Monday, March 1 to reports of a fight in Sugden Way. The people involved are believed to have been known to each other.
Officers and paramedics attended and found a 26-year-old man suffering stab injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
A Met spokesperson said his condition is now not life-threatening.
Most Read
- 1 Stabbing in Barking leaves man fighting for his life
- 2 Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car
- 3 Town hall unveils plans to mark 100 years of iconic Becontree Estate
- 4 Work on cycle path linking Barking to Riverside underway
- 5 Copy that! Dagenham woman calls on CB radio users to help with play
- 6 'Appallingly dirty' Dagenham shop doubling up as 'substandard' hotel
- 7 Tributes to 'Mr Housing' who served on council for 31 years
- 8 Dagenham man made pro-Isis posts for 'lockdown thrill'
- 9 Former May & Baker worker's family plea after asbestos linked death
- 10 Dagenham man sentenced to life for 'brutal' knife attack murder