News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Men jailed for sexually abusing young boy in Westferry shop

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:12 PM January 31, 2022
Hannan Ullah, 57, of Longbridge Road, Barking was jailed for sexual activity with a child

Hannan Ullah, 57, of Longbridge Road, Barking was jailed for sexual activity with a child - Credit: Met Police

Two men who repeatedly sexually abused a young boy in a Tower Hamlets shop have been jailed.

Hannan Ullah of Longbridge Road, Barking and Mohammed Shahabir Alom of Ashdown Walk, Isle of Dogs were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday (January 28).

Ullah, 57, and Alom, 62, abused the boy on four separate occasions between January 15 and February 2 in 2018.

The shop where the abuse took place has since been closed down.

Det Con Fatima Ahmad, the investigating officer from the Met's Central East basic command unit, said: "These two men prayed on an innocent young boy to fulfil their sexual gratification.

"I would like to praise the bravery of the victim who came forward and gave evidence which has resulted in putting them behind bars."

The court heard how the former shop owner Ullah and shopkeeper Alom befriended the boy, who spent time in their store, then went on to abuse him.

Most Read

  1. 1 Concerns for mother and newborn baby reported missing from Barking
  2. 2 Firefighters battling shisha bar blaze at Barking industrial unit
  3. 3 Father and son found guilty of Dagenham car park murder of John Avers
  1. 4 Barking Riverside Overground extension roadworks to start next week
  2. 5 Men jailed for sexually abusing young boy in Westferry shop
  3. 6 Dagenham woman forced to pay £1,000 over rotting waste in garden
  4. 7 Ofsted praises progress of Dagenham school after inspection
  5. 8 School's new headteacher on wellbeing and helping pupils realise potential
  6. 9 Homes under the Planner: Development that could be coming to the borough
  7. 10 Fourth man charged with murder of Dagenham man Tomasz Waga

All the offences occurred at the shop in the Westferry area of Tower Hamlets - sometimes in a storage room.

After the final offence, which was witnessed by other boys, the victim told his mother what had happened and it was reported to police.

On March 8 that year, police went to the shop and arrested Ullah, who was later bailed, before Alom was interviewed under caution on March 20.

Both men were charged in May 2019 - Ullah with sexual activity with a child and Alom with three counts of sexual touching of a boy under 13.

They were found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 26 last year, following a four-day trial.

They were both jailed for two years and four months, with 14 months of each sentence to be served on licence.

Both men also received indefinite restraining orders prohibiting them from directly or indirectly contacting the victim.

London Live News
Tower Hamlets News
Barking News

Don't Miss

Colne House in Harts Lane, Barking

London Live News

Man sublet his council property in Barking while living in West Yorkshire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
John Avers, 47, died in a car park in Whalebone Lane, Dagenham.

London Live News

'I just shut my eyes': Murder accused tells of moment he ran over victim

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A sixth-floor flat in Bell Farm Avenue, Dagenham

London Live News

Woman treated at scene of blaze at Dagenham block of flats

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Eastbury Manor House in Eastbury Square, Barking, IG11 9SN, to re-open ASAP

London Live News

Eastbury Manor House to reopen 'as soon as possible'

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon