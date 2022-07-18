News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
No arrests after two men stabbed in Barking

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:03 AM July 18, 2022
Two men stabbed in Heenan Close, Barking

Police were called at 4.16am yesterday morning - July 17 - to two men with stab injuries in Heenan Close, Barking - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have suffered injuries after being stabbed in Barking over the weekend.

At 4.16am yesterday morning - Sunday, July 17 - police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Heenan Close, near the junction with Northern Relief Road.

Officers found that two men - one aged in his 20s, the other in his 30s - had sustained stab injuries.

They were taken to hospital where their conditions were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

There have been no arrests at this early stage.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1480/17jul.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

