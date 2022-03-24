News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Tyler Hurley: Two more arrests in Chadwell Heath bus stabbing investigation

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 8:07 AM March 24, 2022
Tyler Hurley, 16, was fatally stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath on March 14

Tyler Hurley, 16, died after being stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath on March 14 - Credit: Met Police

Two more people have been arrested by detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of teenager Tyler Hurley on a bus in Chadwell Heath.

The male and female were arrested in connection with Tyler's death yesterday - Wednesday, March 23 - and remain in custody.

A Met spokesperson said: “Officers will not be providing any more information about them at this point for operational reasons.”

The arrests follow Carlton Tanueh, 18, being charged with murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey in June. 

The Warren School pupil Tyler, 16, was stabbed on a Route 173 bus at High Road, near the junction with Woodlands Avenue, shortly before 4pm on March 14 and later died in hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has any information to report what they know, as the investigation continues.

Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers said: "This crime has shocked the community, particularly Tyler’s fellow pupils and teachers at his school.

"Our investigation remains ongoing and we have spoken to a number of people, but I know there are others who have yet to come forward and tell us what they know.

"This incident took place on a bus in broad daylight and I am sure there are many people who were horrified at what unfolded.

"I understand how daunting it can be, but if you have any information no matter how small this might be, then we need to hear from you.”

He added measures will be put in place to protect anyone who provides information.

To come forward, young people could speak to a trusted adult like a teacher, social workers, or youth worker.

People can also report what they know completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, contact 101 and quote reference number CAD 4741/14Mar, which can be done anonymously.

"What matters most is that you make the call", Det Ch Insp Rogers said.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Metropolitan Police
Chadwell Heath News

