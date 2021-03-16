Teens in hospital with stab injuries after Chadwell Heath brawl
Published: 1:14 PM March 16, 2021
Two teenagers are in hospital after a brawl took place in broad daylight in Chadwell Heath.
Police were called to reports of a large fight in High Road at the junction with Whalebone Lane South at 3.40pm on Monday (March 15).
A Met Police spokesperson said two teenagers with stab injuries were taken to an east London hospital for treatment.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
There have been no arrests and officers remain in the area as enquiries continue.