Teens in hospital with stab injuries after Chadwell Heath brawl

Published: 1:14 PM March 16, 2021

Two teenagers are in hospital with stab injuries following a large fight in High Road at the junction with Whalebone Lane South, Chadwell Heath on Monday afternoon (March 15). - Credit: Google Maps

Two teenagers are in hospital after a brawl took place in broad daylight in Chadwell Heath.

Police were called to reports of a large fight in High Road at the junction with Whalebone Lane South at 3.40pm on Monday (March 15).

A Met Police spokesperson said two teenagers with stab injuries were taken to an east London hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and officers remain in the area as enquiries continue.