Two boys were stabbed over the August bank holiday weekend - Credit: Met Police

Two teenage boys were stabbed in Barking and Dagenham in separate instances just over 28 hours apart over the bank holiday weekend.

The Met Police are appealing for information about the two incidents, which took place on Friday (August 26) and Saturday (August 27).

The first instance saw officers called to outside a block of flats on Harts Lane, Barking at 3pm.

They and the London Ambulance Service found a 17-year-old had been stabbed in the shoulder and chest.

He was taken to an east London hospital, where he was in a stable condition.

Officers said they believe three men or boys left the scene in a blue Hyundai, all wearing dark clothing.

Det Sgt Dave Parish of the East Area Command said: “My officers are working hard to identify those responsible for this attack which took place in broad daylight and could easily have proved fatal."

Then, at about 7.30pm the next day, police were called again to another stabbing in Uvedale Road, Dagenham.

A boy, believed to be 15, was treated by both the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance at the scene before being taken to hospital.

His condition was deemed life-threatening.

There have not been any arrests in either case.

Anyone with information about either stabbing is asked to call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The reference for Friday's stabbing is CAD 4540/26AUG22 and Saturday's is CAD 6527/27 Aug.

The Met urged anyone who is close to someone on the fringes of knife crime to do the "right thing" and give information, 100 per cent anonymously, through Crimestoppers.

"No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small," its statement read. "Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families."